The connection between ‘Lightyear’, ‘Thor 4’ and ‘The Batman’ that few noticed – Movie News

‘Lightyear’ is about to head to its second weekend with all the controversies that revolve around the lesbian kiss or the resales of its collectibles. And for all this, did you notice the connection that the animated film has with ‘Thor 4’ and ‘The Batman’

The controversy has not been separated from Lightyearwe recently told you how users of social networks accused Cinépolis and Cinemex of having eliminated the scene of the lesbian kiss that has sounded so much for months, but leaving this aside, did you know that the new film starring Chris Evans has a connection with Thor: Love and Thunder Y batman?

And we’re not talking about the most logical point in the case of the God of Thunder movie. It is not that both productions have Disney as their main home, that would be too simple. And no, it’s not about the story that follows a hero who will seek to do the impossible to save lives, of course Buzz’s wings and Robert Pattinson’s suit have nothing to do with it. So what is it?

The fact that ‘Lightyear’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ are Disney titles does not generate a special connection between them.



It is the work of Michael Giacchino, Oscar-winning composer, who has worked for film, television, and even video games. The New Jersey-born artist was responsible for scoring these three films, so those moviegoers with tuned ears may have found this connection.

Over the years, Giacchino has made a name for himself in Hollywood, and recently, too. was in charge of the musical composition of movieseither Jurassic World: Dominion, Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (film that will arrive this June 22 on the Disney Plus platform).

Michael Giacchino was in charge of the soundtrack that accompanies the story of ‘The Batman’.



On the other hand, the composer is taking his first steps from the director’s chair within big budget productions after it was confirmed that he will be in charge of the Halloween special of Werewolf by Night, story of a powerful lycanthrope from Marvel Studios who in turn will be played by the Mexican Gael Garcia Bernal.

Don’t forget to keep the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, a film that will bring back Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, in addition to welcoming Russell Crowe to the world of superheroes, who will present Zeus and Christian Bale, responsible for the main villain: Gorr the butcher god. Now tell us something: did you notice the connection between Lightyear, batman Y Thor 4?