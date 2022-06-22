The cast of Top Gun: Maverick sang a song by Britney Spears and the video went viral

Since its premiere on May 27, Top Gun Maverick received a more than positive response from the public. In fact, in Argentina the continuation of the sequel starring Tom Cruise it has sold 704,794 tickets since then.

Likewise, has raised 622 million dollars in the world and his monetary response was also accompanied by criticism. Although it is difficult to discern the reason for such success, there are those who point out that one of the causes lies in the symbiosis that was generated between the work group. To support this theory, a video appeared showing the actors having fun while singing Lucky Britney Spears.

The viral video of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick singing Britney Spears

In fact, the good chemistry between the cast was recorded in a sequence that went viral on social networks. In the images it can be seen that during a break on the film set, the actors appear all sitting on the floor while singing the famous theme of the pop star.

“The cast of #TopGunMaverick singing along Lucky by Britney Spears”was the title chosen by the Twitter account Film Updates, a site specialized in cinema, to describe the sequence. The publication obtained more than 10,000 likes, thousands of shares and multiple comments that praised the actors, the American singer and joked with the lyrics of the song.

The image of the cast while having fun and singing a Britney Spears song. Source: Twitter screenshot @FilmUpdates.

The brand new continuation of the saga was directed by Joseph Kosinskiand the main cast is completed with Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen PowellNatalia Bárbaro and with a very special appearance for fans of the original film: Val Kilmerwho plays again Iceman, the old rival of Maverick at pilot school.

In the 2022 version, Maverick has 30 years of service and is an instructor for military pilots. One last mission, one final sacrifice, forces this master of the heavens to confront the open wounds of the past and his deepest fears.

top gun premiered in 1986 and was directed by Tony Scott and starring Tom Cruise Y Kelly McGillis. The plot tells the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise who is famous for training the best fighter pilots in the country. He works for the US Navy Combat Weapons School, where he falls in love with one of the instructors (Kelly McGillis), while developing an intense rivalry with another pilot (Val Kilmer).

History of Paramount Studios. Top Gun (1986), directed by Tony Scott PARAMOUNT

For its spectacular scenes -especially those of aviation-, Top Gun: Maverick It has all the visual conditions to be enjoyed on the big screen. Nevertheless, it’s good to know on which platform streaming can be seen and from when it will be available to enjoy at home.

Trailer – Top Gun Maverick

To enjoy this new installment of history in version streaming, it will be necessary to wait a little more. According to the page specialized in shows Bolavip, Top Gun: Maverick It can be seen on the streaming platform that belongs to one of the film’s production companies. Is about Paramount+.

The release date of the film, on that platform, according to the company’s protocols, must be 45 days after its theatrical release. So according to those calculations, Top Gun: Maverick can be enjoyed from the comfort of home from the day July 11, 2022 for US users. In Argentina there is still no confirmed date.