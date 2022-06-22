The AMC Networks subscription service arrives in Spain

AMC+, AMC Networks’ premium on-demand subscription service, lands in Spain with many AMC+ series and originals such as ‘The Walking Dead: Origins’, ‘Kin’ and ‘Firebite’, among others

AMC Networks launches AMC+ in Spain, being the first country in Europe to offer the premium on-demand subscription service. The service is already available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video and will expand its distribution in the coming months. AMC+ offers a extensive catalog of new AMC+ original series and the best critically acclaimed and fan-loved content from around the world.

The release is accompanied by the premiere of series AMC+ originals What ‘The Walking Dead: Origins‘, with fan-favorite actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; ‘king‘, about a Dublin crime family at odds with a powerful drug cartel starring Charlie Cox (‘Daredevil’) and Aidan Gillen (‘Game of Thrones’); the crime drama’61st Street‘, from BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (‘The Night Of’) and starring Emmy® winner Courtney B. Vance (‘The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’); the adrenaline thriller of vampires’firebite‘ with Yael Stone (‘Orange Is the New Black’) and Rob Collins (‘Cleverman’); ‘too close‘ in which Emily Watson (‘Chernobyl’) plays a psychiatrist evaluating a woman accused of a heinous crime; and the hit stop-motion comedy ‘Ultra City Smiths‘ which features the voices of Kristen Bell (‘The Good Place’), Dax Shepard (‘Parenthood’), John C. Reilly (‘Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty’) and Debra Winger (‘The Force of the sweetie’).

AMC+ too offers prestigious European series in our country like Finnish comedy ‘mister8‘, winner of Best Series and Best Actor at Canneseries 2021; and upcoming releases’Trom‘, a Danish series that is the first Nordic noir filmed in the Faroe Islands; and the French ‘In therapy‘, the first series directed by the directors of ‘Untouchable’, Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, about a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst.

Terry Crews as Joe, Olivia Munn as Evie – Tales of the Walking Dead _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

More series in the coming months

In the coming months, AMC+ will debut a wide variety of premium original series, including the launch of a new franchise based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novels: ‘Interview with the Vampire‘, starring Sam Reid (‘Belle’), Jacob Anderson (‘Game of Thrones’) and Bailey Bass (‘Avatar: Water Sense’), and ‘Mayfair Witches‘, with Alexandra Daddario (‘The White Lotus’); and new content from the ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe, such as the long-awaited anthology series ‘Tales of the Walking Dead‘ with Anthony Edwards (‘Who is Anna?’) and Parker Posey (‘Lost in Space’); Y ‘Isle of the Dead‘, which centers on popular characters Maggie and Negan on their journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan and will premiere on AMC+ next year.

Other AMC+ original series set to premiere in the coming months include the western noir ‘Dark Winds‘ which is executive produced by Emmy® winner George RR Martin (‘Game of Thrones’) and Oscar® winner Robert Redford (‘Ordinary People’) and hits the service in July; the acclaimed revenge thriller’The Beast Must Die‘ with BAFTA winner Jared Harris (‘Chernobyl’) which also opens in July; suspense thriller’moonhaven‘ with Dominic Monaghan (‘Lost’) and Joe Manganiello (‘True Blood’); Y ‘That Dirty Black Bag‘, an epic western starring Dominic Cooper (‘Preacher’).