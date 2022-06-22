Suda51 would cast Ryan Gosling in a No More Heroes movie

If you had to choose the protagonist of a supposed movie of No More Heroes, which actor would you choose? No, in principle there is no project to adapt the saga to the big screen, but Goichi Suda (better known as Suda51) has granted an interview to Shacknews in which they have asked him just that. It seems that it is not the first time that the Japanese developer has faced this question, because his answer has been clear: Ryan Gosling.

the creator of No More Heroes He is clear about who he would choose to play Travis Touchdown, the protagonist of the video game saga, if there was a film adaptation: “He will probably go for Ryan Gosling”he says in the interview. If the actor fits well in the role or not, it does not matter a bit, because if something has been shown to us with the first image of him as Ken in the movie Barbie is that any role suits him.

Who would direct Ryan Gosling in the hypothetical movie of No More Heroes?

Once we have the desired actor to star in the hypothetical movie of No More Heroes, who do we put as director? Suda51 has also answered that question, although he has given us a couple of options: “As a director I would go for James Gunn [Guardianes de la Galaxia 3, El Pacificador]. On the contrary, if we were going for a Japanese director, I would choose Takashi Miike“, says Goichi Suda in the interview. This second director has experience in adapting video games to the big screen, since he is in charge of the movie of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney released in 2012 and the adaptations of dead or alive.

With such a cast makes us want to see an adaptation of the Suda51 saga to the big screen, although it seems that at the moment that project remains a mere dream. What I do know is that the last installment of this franchise, No More Heroes 3arriving at the end of the year on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and PC after premiering exclusively on Switch in August 2021, becoming the final closure (at least for now) of this peculiar series of video games.