Stunning! This is what Meryl Streep looked like when she debuted in Hollywood

One of the longest-lived and most acclaimed talents in Hollywood is the actress meryl streepwho since the 1970s he has delighted the public with his performances in various stories that have marked the cinema.

Mary Louise Streep was born on June 22, 1949 and from an early age discovered her interest in the performing arts, something that led her to graduate with a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale University School of Drama.

After finishing her studies, Meryl Streep embarked on the search for her way to Hollywood, being the decade of the 70 the beginning of its ascent. During that time, she acted in numerous stage productions in New York, including: “Henry V” and “The Taming of the Shrew”, to name a few.

Along with her professional development, the famous established a love relationship with actor John Cazale, famous for giving life to ‘Fredo Corleone’ in the saga of “The Godfather”. Their romance came to an end after the celebrity passed away from cancer.

Meryl Streep | Keystone/Getty Images

After that departure, Meryl Streep began to get her first big projects, where in addition to dazzling with her talent, she stole the hearts of the public for her stunning beauty.

Her fierce acting made her stand out in big screen productions such as “Julia” (1977) and “The Deer Hunter” (1977), a story that earned her her first nomination for the Oscars and the Golden Globes. It would be “Kramer vs. Kramer” which made her the winner of her first golden statuette.

At 72 years old, the protagonist of stories of “The devil wears fashion” and “Mamma Mia!” She has been the recipient of 21 Oscar nominations., which makes her the interpreter who has had the most opportunities to win the golden statuette. However, it has only been three times that she has managed to be crowned the winner in the “Best Actress” category.

