Stranger Things, Ryan Gosling and Resident Evil: Netflix premieres for July

Control Z: Season 3 (6/7/2022)

Sofia, Javi and their friends try to get by in their last year of school, but an unknown hacker with a family account makes life difficult for them.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (7/1/2022)

Divided by distance, but always resolute, the friends face a terrifying future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.

Resident Evil (7/14/2022)

Three decades after the discovery of the T-Virus, a new outbreak reveals the secrets of the Umbrella Corporation. Based on the video game saga.

Rebel: Season 2 (7/27/2022)

The drama-packed young adult series returns for another season with the new generation of rebels, with Azul Guaita and Sergio Mayer Mori.

Boo, Bitch (7/8/2022)

Two friends want to be noticed at school. But one becomes a ghost and she will have to live the best version of life… while she can.

Mismatched (7/29/2022)

When her boyfriend of the last 17 years abruptly moves out, a real estate agent faces the prospect of starting over as a single man in his forties.

Soul Alchemy (7/23/2022)

A powerful sorceress in the body of a blind woman meets a man from a prestigious family, who seeks her help to change his destiny.

A place to dream: Season 4 (7/20/2022)

As Mel navigates her new reality, Jack’s past threatens her future, and new faces turn up and cause a stir in Virgin River.

Zealot (7/29/2022)

After the death of his idol during a concert, a fan takes the opportunity to escape the monotony and become the figure he admires.

Keep Breathing (7/28/2022)

When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a single woman must battle adversity and trauma to survive.

Business is business (7/6/2022)

Desperate to make it big with his startup, a highly ambitious financial genius lies, cheats and scams his way to success.

Alba (7/15/2022)

Alba wakes up with signs of having been raped, but she doesn’t remember the night before. She then discovers that her attackers are friends of her boyfriend.

Dream Makeovers: Season 3 (7/27/2022)

Syd and Shea welcome the new McGee and fulfill the wishes of their clients: an oasis where they can telecommute to a room to taste wine.

How to design an erotic room (7/8/2022)

In this racy reality show, designer Melanie Rose surprises couples with erotic makeovers, from a rock’n’roll dungeon to an exclusive spa.

The longest night (7/8/2022)

A group of armed men cut off the communications of a psychiatric prison to capture a serial killer. Six episodes. One night.

Tune: Season 3 (7/13/2022)

As Doni worries about the price of fame, Rita considers a new career and Nando ponders his chosen path. There is a lot at stake.

Farzar (7/15/2022)

Prince Chipel lives in a human colony on an alien world and wants to rid the planet of evil, but his father is the worst evildoer of all.

Woo, an extraordinary lawyer (7/13/2022)

Woo Young-woo, a woman on the autism spectrum as bright as she is eccentric, faces challenges entering a law firm.

VIP Wishes (7/15/2022)

Through an exclusive dating agency for wealthy people, a divorced woman plots her revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.

Passion of Gavilanes: Season 2 (7/20/2022)

Twenty years later, the love and loyalty of the Reyes Elizondo family are tested when two of their sons are accused of murder.

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened (7/6/2022)

Clare and Aidan decide to separate before going to college, with no regrets. But one last goodbye could offer them a chance at love.

Sea Monster (7/8/2022)

A stowaway who sneaks onto the ship of a legendary monster hunter embarks on an epic journey across uncharted seas.

The Gray Man (7/22/2022)

When a CIA agent discovers agency secrets, he finds himself confronted by a sociopath who is searching the world for him and has put a bounty on his head.

Persuasion (7/15/2022)

Eight years ago, they convinced her not to marry a young man of humble origins. Today, Anne Elliot is reunited with him. Will she get another chance?

Wounded Hearts (7/29/2022)

Despite their differences, an aspiring singer-songwriter (Sofia Carson) and a Marine (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love.

Malnazidos (11/7/2022)

During the Spanish Civil War, a group of bitter enemies fight together against an army of carnivorous zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

Live is Life (7/18/2022)

Five boys facing the realities of adult life come together for one last adventure: to get a magical flower that will make their dreams come true.

Beard, hair and mustache (7/28/2022)

When a man sets out to save his mother’s beauty salon, he discovers he has an unexpected talent.

Jewel (7/8/2022)

Visiting a massacre memorial, a photographer is drawn to a local woman, but their romance stirs memories of a common past.

Extraordinary (7/31/2022)

He was always homeschooled, but now he will go to a mainstream school, where he will try to make friends while enduring bullying for his facial features.

If you know how I get, why invite me? 2 (7/13/2022)

El Encanto welcomes back four couples including a liar, a sex addict, and a thief who are looking to improve their relationship.

The Theory of Everything (7/1/2022)

As he gains recognition in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking loses the fight against ALS, which forces him to depend on his wife.

Good Guys (7/1/2022)

When they’re invited to a party, three naïve sixth graders prepare for their first kiss. But everything gets complicated when they break a drone.

The illusionists: Nothing is what it seems (7/26/2022)

A group of illusionists rob a bank as part of the show. The public is amazed, but the FBI does not understand how to incriminate magic.

Public Enemies (7/1/2022)

John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd ride the crime wave in the Great Depression, but Purvis, an FBI agent, is hot on their tail.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (7/1/2022)

Adventurer Lara Croft travels to an underground temple, where she finds a sphere containing a map with the location of the mythical Pandora’s box.

No Man’s Land: Sicario (7/1/2022)

An FBI agent is on an undercover mission to catch a Mexican drug kingpin, but her ethics are compromised when the operation goes overboard.

My daughter’s killer (7/12/2022)

After fighting for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice, a father takes extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

DB Cooper: Where are you? (7/13/2022)

In 1971, a criminal jumps out of a plane with a bag of money and disappears without a trace. Decades later, his identity remains a mystery.

Shimon Peres: The Nobel Prize winner who did not stop dreaming (7/13/2022)

Most go after power. He was looking for peace. Shimon Peres’ influence and integrity were instrumental in the founding and preservation of Israel.

Street Food: USA (7/26/2022)

This season of “Street Food” focuses on cooks, barbecue experts, taco makers, lunchmen and American culinary heroes.

The most hated man on the internet (7/27/2022)

This new documentary series chronicles a mother’s crusade against the ruthless owner of a porn website.

The girl in the photo (7/6/2022)

A woman who appears almost dead on the road leaves behind a son, a man who claims to be her husband… and a mystery that seems like a nightmare.

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (7/19/2022)

From Cleveland, David A. Arnold jokes about marital fights and privileged children, and shares behind-the-scenes footage with his family.

Pokémon Master Journeys: Part 3 (7/8/2022)

Goh develops his skills, and Ash levels up with each battle to become the best trainer in the Coronation World Series.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior (7/14/2022)

Legendary warrior Po teams up with an English knight on a quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation, and save the world!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 5 (7/21/2022)

The animated series for the whole family set in the world of the successful Jurassic franchise returns steadily with a new season.

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (7/18/2022)

A young pony makes new friends on her quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of “My Little Pony: Next Generation.”

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (7/18/2022)

Follow friends Bip, Bup, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of short reading lessons set to a soundtrack packed with catchy songs.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 (7/25/2022)

This colorful series set in a fantastical dollhouse with enchanting worlds and irresistible cat characters is back for another season.

Thomas & Friends: Full Steam Trains (7/8/2022)

Thomas and his friends deliver rocket parts and beach balls, and have fun on an obstacle course and scavenger hunt.

My uncle is from another world (7/4/2022)

After seventeen years in a coma, Takafumi’s uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognizable language and possessing magical powers.

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (7/29/2022)

A detective who is also a public safety officer and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his three identities.

Vinland Saga (7/7/2022)

Seeking revenge, young Thorfinn joins the mercenary band of his father’s killer Askeladd, who hatches a political plan.

One Piece: New Episodes (7/22/2022)

With their friends in the hands of the World Government, the Straw Hat pirates prepare the final attack on the military on the island of Enies Lobby.

Before Your Eyes (Coming Soon)

An emotional first-person adventure where the course of the story and the outcome depend on your blinking in real life.

Into the Breach (Coming soon)

Civilization is in danger and you must defend it. Lead a team to save the world from aliens in this turn-based strategy game.