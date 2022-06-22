Star Wars: Fortnite Recreates Iconic Rouge One Scene in New Darth Vader Trailer

Epic Games has paid tribute to one of the most iconic scenes starwars in the film Rouge One with a new trailer to continue publicizing the long-awaited inclusion of Darth Vader to the roster of skins of Fortnite.

If the people of Epic Games know how to do something well, it is to sell and sell through their incredible collaborations and advertising strategies for their popular battle royale just as he recently did with the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 – Season 3 which, after many hints and leaks, finally brought the most fearsome of all Sith Lords to the battlefield.

And despite the fact that there have already been too many collaborations with starwarsas recently happened with the premiere of the series of Obi-Wan Kenobithe arrival of the highest command of the Empire has meant a great deal to fans of Star Wars and the battle royaleso the people of Fortnite has not hesitated to celebrate it with an incredible trailer that, as we already mentioned, recreates an iconic scene from the movie Rouge One.

If only you knew the power of the Dark Side… pic.twitter.com/O5k9uukC11 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 21, 2022

As you may have already noticed, the video alludes to a scene near the end of the movie when Darth Vader violently kills several rebel soldiers in a hallway who are trying to steal the plans for the Death Star to put them in good hands so that they can be used against the Empire in A New Hope.

Of course, here the scene is cut just before the violent part, but we can assume that Lord Vader ended the lives of Peely, Agent Jones and other characters that appear in this great promotional video.

Remember finally that Darth Vader is now available on Fortnite and that to unlock it you must necessarily acquire the Battle Pass of this season.

What did you think of this trailer? Fortnite in which it is recreates a scene from Rouge One?

