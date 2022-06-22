Some media indicate that Sasha Banks has not yet left WWE

The alleged departure of Sasha Banks from WWE continues to generate new information. Banks and Naomi made headlines last month after making the decision to leave the venue where the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw took place shortly after it aired.

For its part, the company decided to settle the matter with the indefinite suspension of the fighters, so as not to refer to the case again. Since then, the news and information about it have been declining to the detriment of other more topical issues. Nevertheless, in recent days we have witnessed a new wave of rumors about Banks.

In this sense, it was pointed out that the fighter’s lawyers were working to achieve the fighter’s release, to finally indicate that she had already been released from the company, something that would not yet be a fact, according to Dave Meltzerwho spoke on the subject in a recent appearance on TSN’s Sunday Night’s Main Event.

The journalist pointed out that the last thing he heard on the subject was that both parties (WWE and Sasha Banks) were still in talks about the fighter’s release and that he would not be surprised if she finally achieved her goal this week. This information contradicts some earlier reports which noted that Banks was released last week.

“As far as I know, the only thing they have told me is that they are negotiating it right nowMeltzer said. “I don’t know if the negotiation is final. I know it has been written (in the media) that it is. The last time I asked, which would have been two days ago, it was not definitive, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened this week. That’s how it was described to me a couple of days ago. What is the situation right now, I don’t know” (transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co).

Meltzer added that he would not be surprised if the release agreement included some point by which both parties agree not to say anything negative about the other.

In the meantime, Sasha Banks continues to appear on the WWE.com website as a SmackDown Superstar. In addition, PWInsider noted that the fighter is still listed internally as part of the company’s roster. However, it appears that Banks is done with the company, and it is only a matter of time before an agreement is finally reached that is signed by both parties.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.