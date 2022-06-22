Sitges bets on virtual worlds with a tribute to ‘Tron’

Donostia – The International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, which will be held from October 6 to 16 in Sitges, bets on virtual worlds in the year in which the film’s 40th anniversary is celebrated tronby Steven Lisberger, which also inspired the poster for the 55th edition.

The director of the contest, Ángel Sala, together with the director of the Sitges Foundation, Mònica Garcia, advanced yesterday that, in addition to entering the metaverse, the festival will offer in its official section the new proposals of old acquaintances such as Dario Argento, the French Quentin Dupieux and Peter Strickland, as well as the bands of names that are starting to emerge like Hanna Bergholm and Léa Mysius.

Also the feature film by Galician director Alberto Vázquez, who will present Unicorn Warsan anti-war animation work of French co-production, which has recently competed in the official section of the Annecy festival.

Sala did not ignore the fact that in 1982 there were other films more followed by viewers than tronWhat ETby Steven Spielberg, but stressed that tron It is a pioneering film, starring a young Jeff Bridges, which has influenced the genre due to its narrative and will now allow debate among the festival audience.

During the presentation, Sala did not reveal which will be the film for the opening session and which will be the closing one, although the negotiations are already very advanced, nor did he reveal any of the guests who will attend this year, waiting to do so in a few days .

Focusing on the films that have already been confirmed, he indicated that Dario Argento returns with Ochiali Neri (Dark Glasses), with a blind young woman, who, with the help of a Chinese boy, will try to put an end to a serial killer. Quentin Dupieux will present his last two films, Incredible mais vraisan offbeat comedy about a married couple and the mysterious basement of their new home, and Smoker fait tousser, a satire of superhero movies, with demonic turtles. Strickland, for his part, will offer Gourmet Fluxfocused on a gastronomic collective.