singer who modeled for her firm collaborates with her attacker, Chris Brown

Twitter users converted to Rihanna trending on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 21, but it was because of the harsh criticism they made of the singer normani for his recent collaboration with Chris Brown the topic that dominated the conversation.

“Still what Rihanna He gives work to this starving woman and she pays him by relating to her attacker. It’s over for her”, was the angry comment of a user of the social network, where some images of the music video of Chris Brown They began to circulate from an early hour to announce its premiere.

Normani in Chris Brown’s ‘WE (Warm embrace)’ video



“There are people saying that it doesn’t matter normani come out in the video because Rihanna He already got over that years ago. What’s going through their heads? That she’s fine and happy doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, and we mustn’t forget that he has more complaints,” another user said in a tweet that referred to the same images.

Normani at a Rihanna charity event in 2019

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)



Another user gave, even gave much more context to the situation, as he pointed out the great admiration of normani towards Rihanna.

“Imagine being a fan of Rihanna all your life and that years later the deity itself invites you to parade and be the image of Savage X Fenty And then you work with that madman? I don’t know, it feels like biting the hand that fed you and has always supported you,” she detailed.