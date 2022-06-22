Shakira and Piquè: it is breaking. A third woman appears: the hoax of Gavi’s mother

The rupture is official. After 12 years of marriage and two children, Pique and Shakira broke up. The cause appears to be a betrayal of him. The cause of the definitive separation is silent in the press release.

The identity of the woman with whom Pique allegedly cheated on his wife Shakira is still mysterious. Publicly dismantled the thesis according to which the lover is the mother of the young footballer Gavi of Real Madrid

Shakira and Piqué: all about the mysterious third woman

There are many women with whom the Spanish Barcelona defender Gerard Piquè is assumed to have cheated on his beautiful wife. The latest lover attributed to the footballer in chronological order would be the former playboy cover girl, the Brazilian Suzy Cortez in the past Miss Bum Bum elected in Brazil. The two would have met thanks to the former president of Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell but according to the Brazilian model, the footballer Piquè would have sent her rather explicit messages. Could it be true? Or will this flirtation be denied too ?. The previous lover in order of time attributed to the footballer Piquè would have been the wife of his young teammate Gavi. A rumor that also turned out to be false.

Neither of the two aforementioned women therefore seems to be the one with whom Pique would have cheated on Shakira. Of this mysterious woman we only know that she is twenty years old, she is a student who in the meantime has become an event hostess and she is blonde.

Shakira and Piquè: their story

We are in 2010, during the recording of the video clip “Waka Waka”. Spain wins the World Cup in South Africa. Shakira and Piqué get to know each other, fall in love and start a relationship. From their union two children are born: Milan Piquè in 2013 and Sasha Piqué in 2015.

The news of the final breakup between Piqué and Shakira comes after four difficult years for the couple. The troubles for two, in fact, began in 2018 with the onset of tax problems and the prosecutor’s office investigating the player’s company.