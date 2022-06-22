Selena Gomez says she felt embarrassed on her pop album cover

Selena Gomez has confessed that he doesn’t like one of the album covers from his pop era.

The Only Murders in the Building star participated in The Hollywood Reporter’s Roundtable of TV Comedy Actresses alongside other stars including Amy Schumer, Bridget Everett, Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon and Tracee Ellis Ross. The actors talked about their respective projects, as well as their individual paths in the entertainment industry. During the debate, Schumer said that Gomez “was sexualized at such a young age” and then applauded how the actress, pop star and founder of Rare Beauty has “rejected that and really found her own style and presence.”

“I know they put you through a system and make you feel like that’s how you have to do it,” Schumer told Gomez. And especially when you’re getting that positive feedback and people are attracted to you, it takes a lot to say: I’m going this way‘.

Instagram @selenagomez

“It’s really unfair,” Gomez said in response, before explaining that she felt uncomfortable with one of her album covers: “I actually did an album cover and i felt really embarrassed after doing it. I had to work with those feelings because I realized that it was tied to something deep that was going on. It was a choice I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did the best I could, At least I try to be myself‘.

Selena Gomez She didn’t mention which album cover made her feel that way, but 2016’s Revival had her posing nearly nude at age 24, so it’s possible that’s the cover she’s referring to.

“I’m not an overly sexual person,” he added on the THR panel. ‘Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. It can be for me.’