Samuel L. Jackson vs. Hollywood: “Best Actor, Best Actress… Bullshit!”

Samuel L Jackson It has been a long time since he showed everything he had to show in the world of acting.

Few actors offer Samuel L. Jackson’s sense of having had a successful careerto have earned a lot of moneyHave done many friends and, above all, have it cinema past (never better said).

Obviously, at this point in the film (pun intended), Samuel L. Jackson does not feel that he owes anyone anything and This implies having the freedom to say what you want about whoever you want.. And that he has done.

The actor, who will turn 74 at the end of December (yes, 74 years old), has had no qualms about charge against the film industry, Hollywood and the drift of a sector from which it is seen increasingly further away.

It has been in an interview granted to the Los Angeles Times where Samuel L. Jackson has let his hair down (sorry for the metaphor) and has not left a puppet with a head, starting with the always in question Oscar awards and the moment he lost his only Oscar nomination, for Supporting Actor for pulpfiction, in 1995.

“A long time ago, when Martin Landau won the Oscar and I didn’t, I was told that Martin had been nominated many times and that my time would come. Sorry? She didn’t know it worked like this. I thought that what generates the greatest impact is the interpretation. That’s what we’re celebrating, the gigantic shit in Hollywood. Best actor, best actress…bullshit! It’s a popularity contest,” she states.

And reason is not lacking. Martin Landau won the Oscar for Edwood, Y it was his third nomination. ask him Glenn Close, who has eight nominations and has not scratched a statuette. When will your time be? Or, better yet, Meryl Streep. The one that for many is the best actress in history, she accumulates three Oscars in 21 nominations. She wins one every seven editions. However, Frances McDormand also adds three Oscars in six nominations. One every two nominations. Which is the better actress of the two? Statistically, there is no doubt. At an interpretive level, things could be different.

Luckily for Samuel L. Jackson, he’s got the running of the industry under his belt and doesn’t seem to be doing it wrong. At least, not as bad as seeing some new stars, more concerned with their social networks than their work in film or television.

“The Oscars is the night that Hollywood celebrates fucking Hollywood. That thing that we used to have when we were young and when you saw it you wondered what you would say when you received your Oscar, it summed up the glamour, the extravagance and the mystique of Hollywood. Part of that is gone. Now there are movie stars who are influencers or people who exhibit their lives, so you know more about them than you did before. Still, the Oscars should celebrate the cool stuff. I maintain that there should be an award for the highest grossing film, ”she assures. In that case, Marvel would already have a few in their showcases.

