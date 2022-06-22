Samsung’s new cheap mobile has a giant battery, Android 12 and a 50 MP camera

Share

This is the new Samsung Galaxy F13, with a huge 6000 mAh capacity battery.

A new cheap smartphone has just landed in the Samsung catalog, and it is a particularly interesting model for have one of the largest capacity batteries that we have recently seen on a company mobile.

Its about Galaxy F13a new mid-range smartphone aimed at the Indian market, which equips some interesting specifications, because beyond its large battery, we find a triple rear camera with 50 megapixel main sensor, Exynos 850 processor and Full HD + screen.

Samsung Galaxy F13, all the information

The new Galaxy F13 is based on the Galaxy M13 that recently landed in Spain, having very similar features and design. However, it introduces some important changes, the most striking being the inclusion of a 6000mAh capacity battery.

The battery in question is associated with a 15 W fast charging system. All of this supports a processor-powered device Samsung Exynos 850 with 4 GB of RAM and internal storage of 64 or 128 GB expandable by microSD up to 1 TB. Android 12 with One UI 4 is the version of the system that brings this model to life.

It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen that occupies a large part of its front, thanks to a small drop-shaped “notch” at the top, which houses the 8-megapixel front camera. In the rear, made of plastic, we find three cameras, the main one 50 megapixelsin addition to a 5 megapixel sensor with an ultra wide angle lens, and a depth camera.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price and when it can be purchased

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F13 can be purchased from the end of June in two configurations, with 64 and 128 GB of storage. They will be available in colors blue, green and copper.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 price It will depend on the chosen storage configuration. The cheapest version will cost 147 euros to change, and the most expensive, 158 euros.

