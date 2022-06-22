Ryan Gosling is Ken in Barbie, the first photo of his character in the film with Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling is Ken in the movie Barbie, alongside Margot Robbie who plays the protagonist. The first official photo of her “transformation” with blond hair, exposed muscles and tanned skin.

Platinum blonde hair, muscles in sight and a dazzling smile. It looks like this Ryan Gosling in the first official photo as Kenthe character he will play in the Barbie movie due out in July 2023 and directed by Greta Gerwig. Also in the cast Margot Robbie, who plays the protagonist Barbie, whose first official photo has already been revealed. A project for which there is great anticipation and which promises to combine tradition with an unprecedented look at the world of popular dolls.

Ryan Gosling in Ken version

On the Warner Bros and Barbie Instagram profile, the first official photo of Ryan Gosling “transformed” into Ken appeared today (June 15). He looks like the iconic character in all respects, Barbie’s boyfriend. Platinum blonde hair (the same shade as the protagonist), abs in view and well sculpted, a dazzling smile and tanned skin. All surrounded by pink, the color par excellence of the Barbie world.

When the Barbie movie comes out

Margot Robbie as Barbie

The arrival of the Barbie film in theaters is scheduled for July 21, 2023. We still do not have precise information on the story, but the director Greta Gerwig, the same one who directed Little Women with Emma Watson, has made it known that the narrative will recreate the life of Barbie in human reality, always against the backdrop of the bright and sunny Malibu. In the cast, in addition to Ryan Gosling, there is also Margot Robbie, who abandoned the role of Harley Quinn and sat on a convertible, strictly pink, and took the part of the protagonist. Also present were Will Ferrell and Simu Liu, star of Marvel, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera and Emma Mackey.