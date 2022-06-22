Rob Gronkowski: Film performances and series appearances

A age 33 and after 11 seasons in which he won four Super BowlsRobert James Gronkowski announced his official retirement from NFL. here in USA BRAND We remind you of the moments of the versatile character in his forays into the world of acting in movies and series.

The tight end of Amherst, New York, is one of the most recognized and charismatic players in the league. In addition to having played for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersmanaged to make his way in the entertainment industry and this has also allowed him to increase his fortune, which -according to several financial experts- is around $45 million.

Between movies and TV series

In addition to being the host of the talk show called Crashlets broadcast on the children’s television network Nickelodeon in 2015, Gronkowski He also participated in movies and television series.

His first experience on movie sets came in Entouragean action movie where the soccer player played himself, in 2015.

Two years later, while playing for New EnglandRob Gronkowski He had a very busy schedule, because in addition to his work as an athlete, he also ventured into television by participating in two episodes of Seven Bucks Digital Studios and in one more of the popular cartoon series Family Guy.

As for filming movies, the player was part of the cast of four movies: The Lit Party, You Can’t Have It, The Clapper and American Violence.

And if that wasn’t enough, Rob also made his debut in music video production as part of 3LAU: On My Mind and Swish Swishin this last one together with the singers Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj.

Rob Gronkowski and his busy schedule

After a hiatus from the entertainment world, the burly athlete returned to film sets to work on a couple of movies, Deported and Boss Level.

In addition, he also participated in WWF SmackDown, WrestleMania 36 and WWE Raw.

And to top it off, Gronkowski was one of the characters featured in the music video Kygo & Sasha Sloan: I’ll Wait.