Rihanna has the turquoise jumpsuit that reconciles sensuality and comfort for the maternity style

Rihanna He is in Paris these days, coinciding with the celebration of Fashion Week (in which what will be the autumn-winter trends of 2022 are presented). And his presence in the French capital translates into excellent (and viral) news for both the industry and his legion of female fans. Especially for those who, like the specialized media, are fascinated by the powerful and unusual maternity style of the Barbadian singer, businesswoman and actress. From the wearer of the peach-colored leather-effect mini dress, the top with sequined straps with the entire back in the air and the black lingerie dress that left even more lingerie on view (to put just random examples of the last weeks ) a new one arrives powerful fashion inspiration for pregnant women who are not willing to stop playing with their wardrobe for nine months.

Instagram @badgalriri

has been his own Rihanna who has shared her latest style on her Instagram account, which consists of a jumpsuit in a fluorescent turquoise tone that covers from the instep to the neckline, with asymmetric neckline with two shoulder straps and a strategic opening cut out at the level of the abdomen, a bold detail in any case, but even more so given the singer’s advanced stage of pregnancy. She has combined it with a trench coat oversized in olive green which, like the one-piece suit, is made of sustainable viscose and belongs to the summer 2022 collection of Stella McCartney.