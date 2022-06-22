Rhea Ripley would have revealed the reason for her discharge from WWE



rhea ripley has been eliminated from WWE’s plans for Money in The Bank. Originally, she was announced to fight Bianca Belair at the Premium Live Event for the Raw women’s title, but the champion appeared this Monday on the weekly show to announce that Rhea Ripley did not have the medical clearance to compete.

As a result of that announcement, many of us wondered what was the real reason for Rhea Ripley’s discharge. We also didn’t know what injury it was, in case WWE had told the truth on their show. Finally, it seems that we have left doubts thanks to a message from Rhea Ripley herself on Twitter.

A user tagged her in the last hours, ensuring that she is not really injured and that this would not be the real reason why WWE decided to remove her from the plans for the Championship. Rhea Ripley responded to the user, hinting that no one can see a concussion with the naked eye. Therefore, that would supposedly be the injury that has separated Ripley from the fight for the Raw women’s title. However, it is worth noting that Rhea Ripley’s answer has been deleted.

The loss of Rhea Ripley has caused a new unexpected movement in WWE. The company made the decision to hold a 5-way fight on Monday Night Raw to determine the new applicant. In a match that also included Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan, Carmella picked up the victory and the title shot against Bianca Belair at Money in The Bank.



This drop has also had an impact on the Judgment Day stable. Damian Priest and Finn Bálor, partners of Rhea Ripley, worked this week in WWE Main Event, facing the Mysterio in a fight in pairs. Neither of them appeared on Monday Night Raw, although WWE did issue a promo about them.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.