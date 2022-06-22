Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with few changes

Today Wednesday June 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1062 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.1463 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing a moderate appreciation of 0.10% or 1.9 cents and trading around 20.10 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.2489 and a minimum of 20.0634 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1463 – Sell: $20.1463

: Buy $20.1463 – Sell: $20.1463 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $21.10

: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $21.10 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.84

Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.84 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.42

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.42 Azteca Bank: Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.19

Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.19 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,456 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.20 pesos, for $24.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

