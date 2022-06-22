Price of the dollar today June 21, peso gains in the session

Today, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1324 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 13.23 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.1463 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

Although the markets expect a significant increase of 75 basis points in the benchmark interest rate of the Bank of Mexico, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights in the local economic aspect that the timely indicator of economic activity (IOAE) published by the Inegi registers a slowdown during May of economic activity in Mexico.

It also refers to the public investment that it considers the determinant of economic growth, currently located 50% below its maximum level achieved in 2015, in the previous administration.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1463 – Sell: $20.1463

: Buy $20.1463 – Sell: $20.1463 HSBC : Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.50

: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.50 Banamex : Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.63

: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.63 Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $19.07 – Sale: $20.45

Purchase: $19.07 – Sale: $20.45 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.74 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.74 – Sale: $20.49 IXE: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.40 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $20.08- Sale: $20.63

Purchase: $20.08- Sale: $20.63 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.91

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.91 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.72 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.04 Exchange: Purchase: $19.6279 – Sale: $20.6384

Purchase: $19.6279 – Sale: $20.6384 Banregio: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.79

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,742.5 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.20 pesos, for $24.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

