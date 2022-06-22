Porcelain skin: Whitening and rejuvenating cream to look 10 years younger

Have a clearer skin, free of blemishes and marks is very easyyou just have to follow the following recipe, because we teach you how to make your own rejuvenating cream to take about 10 years off. Best of all, it is made with ingredients from your kitchen, so in addition to being effective, it is very easy to make.

Homemade cream. Photo: Archive

What are the benefits of rice on the skin?

The rice it is a cereal rich in nutrients such as vitamin B and E; in addition to minerals such as selenium and zinc. So it is an extraordinary ingredient of natural origin for the skin. Well, it is capable of significantly improving the appearance of the skin.

Thanks to its content of vitamins E, this food is wonderful for the face, since thanks to its high content of vitamin B, it eliminates dead skin cells, lightening and eliminating wrinkles.

Benefits of rice. Photo: Archive

How to make a homemade whitening cream?

To do this homemade cream to rejuvenate and lighten It is very simple, you only need: half a cup of rice milk, two tablespoons of rice powder, half a teaspoon of chia, a jar and 10 drops of almond oil.

Step 1

In a disinfected jar, place the half cup of almond milk with the teaspoon of chia seeds and let stand for 10 minutes. After this time, add the two tablespoons of rice powder and mix very well with the rest of the ingredients.

Whitening cream. Photo: Archive

Step 2

Finally, pour in the 10 drops of almond oil and allow the cream stand for about 5 minutes before use. If you keep it in the refrigerator it can last up to a week in good condition.

Step 3

It should be applied to a clean and makeup-free face, giving a light massage and allowing it to act for 20 minutes. Then you just have to remove it with warm water. To see lasting effects, we suggest using it for a full week at night. Don’t forget to do an allergy test before using it.

