She is the most awarded woman at the Oscars and in our hearts. She was born on June 22, 1949 in New Jersey, United States and today we celebrate her life and her successes by telling you about some of our favorite Meryl Streep movies.

People believe that success is something that just happens. It is not like this. If you want this life, the decision is yours. Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Meryl Streep’s most iconic roles and our favorite movies

Joanna Kramer in Kramer vs. Kramer

In the hit 1970s movie, Kramer vs. Kramer, Meryl Streep plays the wife of an acclaimed publicist who decides to run away from her marriage. This same film is the same one that sweeps away all the film awards to later award her first Oscar to the actress.

Image. Columbia Pictures

Donna Sheridan in Mamma Miawill it be Meryl Streep’s favorite character among all her movies?

Mamma mia! became the musical of the generation by reminding us of ABBA songs with a nostalgic and romantic touch, where Streep plays a dreamy mother willing to give her heart for her daughter’s happiness.

This film was so loved by fans that a sequel was released with the same cast 11 years later.

Image. Universal Pictures

Margaret Thatcher in The woman of iron

in the film The woman of iron, released in 2011, we meet the character of Margaret Thatcher, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a character who gives us the perspective of a woman in a world of men. This is one of the films and performances that earned Meryl Streep another Oscar.

Image. Pathé

Anne Hathaway Revealed Her Favorite Look From The Devil Wears Prada Wardrobe

Our favorite: Miranda Priestly in The devil sawIt’s the fashion

The Devil Wears Prada It was a film that touched the hearts of many passionate about fashion (like the author of this article) and has become a must when it comes to remembering Meryl’s work.

Her character, who is based on Anna Wintour, dazzled the screens in 2006 and then stayed in our fashion hearts for life.

Image. FOX 2000 Pictures

Undoubtedly, her characters have given us the best monologues in history and the woman behind them continues to move us just by seeing her name on the big screen, we celebrate her life and we can’t wait for her next big hit, Happy Birthday to you! the star of our favorite movies, Meryl Streep!

