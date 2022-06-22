Olivia Baglivi, a visceral actress who flies high

Her friend Eva says of Olivia that she is “raw and visceral, but very intelligent and velvety”. Another accomplice of hers, Claudia, defines her as “generous and good. The ones she always listens to and pulls you out of the mud. Fearless, mischievous and smarter than hunger”. “Hopefully they’re right,” says the actress with a laugh.

At 29, Olivia Baglivi is part of a generation of actresses who know what sisterhood is. In dragonflies She shares a poster with Milena Smit: “The complicity working together and the intimacy between two friends that we have managed to portray in the film will be with me forever”, she comments.



“For me a dragonfly is now the soul of Alex (his character) and Cata (Milena). Everything that it is supposed to symbolize, with its fragile flight suspended in balance, is poetically related to Alex’s story. It means maturity and depth, change of perspective of self-realization and understanding the meaning of life”, explains the actress.

I tend to relativize, I am quite positive and I do not usually indulge in pain”

Daughter of a painter father and landscaper mother, art came into her life naturally, but also compromised, because she has taken her vocation as a dancer and actress very seriously. She studied classical ballet at the Víctor Ullate school –an injury to her took her away from dance at the age of 19– and she trained as an actress with William Leyton and at the Corazza studio, where Javier Bardem himself has passed. “They instilled in me respect for the text and the work, the dedication, not taking for granted that in a first reading you find the meaning of the scene…”, she recalls. Among her references: Hilary Swank, Gena Rowlands, Kristen Stewart, Meryl Streep and Chloe Sevigny.



She is afraid of not feeling fulfilled, of making bad decisions, of not being able to live off what she likes… The common concerns of a woman who knows what she wants and how difficult it is to achieve it. She handles it well: “I tend to relativize, I’m quite positive and I don’t usually dwell on pain,” she says.



They get on his nerves “the injustices, the speeches learned on controversial issues and not having their own opinion.” He is involved in the defense of animals and in “promoting adoption, not their purchase”. He sometimes recognizes himself dependent on the mobile. “I try to leave it far away when I read or watch a movie, although I don’t always succeed”, he confesses.

“What you are distracts me from what you say”. Pedro Salinas’s verse is the first that comes to his head as a lover of poetry. Another one: “I would like to be somewhere else, better in another skin, and find out if from there life, through the windows of other eyes, looks so grotesque some afternoons”, by Ángel González. And back to Salinas: “His great labor of love was to leave me alone.”



Among his projects: “Continue in the theater with The Seagull or the children ofby Pablo Quijano. I just joined his company and I am happy.” She also stars Loosethe directorial debut short film by actor Javier Pereira that addresses the issue of chemical submission: “I am very concerned that we have to be the ones to be careful, and that the focus is not on the person who commits it”, Olivia points out.



