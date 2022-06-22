No Time To Die star Billie Eilish reveals: “I have a horrible relationship with my body”

Billie Eilish conquered everyone with No Time To Die and, despite being one of the most popular young artists of her generation, in a recent interview she admitted to having a really difficult relationship with your body also because of the media that constantly comment on it.

“When I wear abundant clothing, no one is attracted to me, I don’t feel lovable, desirable and beautiful. So people criticize me for saying I’m not feminine enough. Then I wear something more flashy and then they start telling me that I’m fat, one of easy virtue, the same as celebrities who sell off their bodies to be successful. What do you want me to tell you? It’s a crazy world for womenespecially for those that are under everyone’s gaze “.

The singer who last year fell in the eye of the storm for racist phrases then added: “Honestly, I don’t feel wanted, ever. And because I feel like this, I have sometimes tried so hard to be desirable. This thought makes me very sad. I honestly don’t feel wanted, ever. And because I feel like this, sometimes I have I tried so hard to be desirable. This thought makes me very sad. But I don’t have a good relationship with my body. I have a horrible relationship with my body since I was 11 “.

In short, the stars just like ordinary mortals are not free from this kind of insecurities and worries on the contrary, being constantly in the spotlight probably even increases them.