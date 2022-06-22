“No idea how I got to this point. Nothing makes sense.” ‘Rubius X’, the sincere documentary about the greatest influencer in Spain – TV series news

10 years of one of the largest content creators in our country and beyond our borders.

10 years ago Rubén Doblas opened a YouTube channel to share his love of video games. A decade later he is known as Rubius and is the largest content creator in Spain. His influence reaches beyond our borders, being a true phenomenon in other countries, and his videos have millions of views. He has broken world records with the reach of it. For example, in 2018 he gathered the largest number of viewers simultaneously in Fornite, but who is he really?

“Rubius is the person who is in front of the cameras and the one who can handle everything. Rubén is not. Rubén is the boy who was locked up in Norway”says the ‘influencer’ in the trailer of his long-awaited documentary, Ruby X. Prime Video will premiere on July 22 the film about one of the most important figures of the digital environment in our country. It can be seen in Spain and Latin America -with the exception of Brazil-.

Rubius has amassed 40 million followers on YouTube, over 15 million on Twitter and Instagram, and most recently, coinciding with his 10th anniversary as a content creator, reached 10 million followers on Twitch. Such is his impact on society that TIME named him leader of his generation.

In addition to his internet career, Rubius has produced his own anime, Virtual Hero, which is made up of two seasons available on Movistar+. He has also launched an online store where he sells his own clothing brand, Mad Kat, which has hosted special lines of Batman Y rick and morty. On the other hand, he has collaborated on projects with actors like Will Smith, Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Holland. And he has explored the more interpretive part of him with a cameo in Men in Black: International Y Uncharted.

“I have no idea how I got to this point in my life. Nothing makes sense,” confesses the ‘influencer’ at one point in the advance of Ruby Xa documentary that has served as an excuse to look back and see everything he has achieved at just 30 years old.

Produced by NOOB Studios, the digital production company of the Webedia group, and Vizz, the leading digital talent representation agency in Spain, Ruby X It will tell the story of how some young people with the sole purpose of having a good time revolutionized the internet. The film will guide the viewer through some of the most significant places for Rubius and will tell the lesser known face of him. Rubius’ companions on this path, Mangel, Alexby and Cheeto, will also accompany him on this adventure.