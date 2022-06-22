Nintendo 64, 26 years after its launch

Who did not have it? The Nintendo 64 console was one of the most revolutionary of its time and it is not for nothing that it is among the 20 best-selling consoles in the history of videogames, celebrating its 26th anniversary in Japan.

The console went on sale in Japan on June 23, 1996, and managed to sell an astonishing 32.9 million units during its life cycle.

The development of the console started in 1993, with the code name of Project Reality thanks to the collaboration of Silicon Graphics, Inc. (SGI).

Although its design was practically ready in 1995, the truth is that its launch was delayed until 1996 and it was presented for the first time on November 24, 1995, at Nintendo’s seventh annual Shoshinkai trade show.

Why Nintendo 64?

The famous console got its name from the 64-bit processing unit.

Thus, it became the last major home console that used cartridges as a storage format, until the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

Its main rivals were Sony’s PlayStation and SEGA’s SEGA Saturn: two consoles it managed to beat in the US market, selling 3.6 million units by the end of its US debut year.

Advanced 3D graphics

Personalities from the world of film and television such as Steven Spielberg and Matthew Perry were involved in promoting the Nintendo 64, and the demand for the Nintendo 64 was abysmal: during its first three days on the market, stores sold 350,000 of them. the 500 thousand console units available.

Nintendo 64 came to market accompanied by three games: the aforementioned Super Mario 64, Pilotwings 64 and Saikyo Habu Shogi (which was exclusive to Japan).

Reviewers praised the console’s advanced 3D graphics and gameplay, though criticized its lack of gameplay. However, that detail didn’t stop Time magazine from naming it “machine of the year” in 1996.

The console was released on September 30, 1996 in America and March 1, 1997 in Europe.

Nintendo 64 continues to be one of the most recognized consoles in the video game world, after its production was suspended in 2002 to make way for its successor, the GameCube with 21.74 million consoles sold and celebrating its 26th anniversary in Japan.