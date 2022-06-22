New Look at Chris Evans’ Mustache in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ – Movie News

‘The Gray Man’, the new Netflix production starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, is very close to its premiere and this is how Evans looks like the bad guy in the movie.

“No one ever had looked as good with a mustache as Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans)”. The Netflix Latin America site shared, along with this description, a photo of what the actor looks like in the gray manthe new movie on the platform.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the film recounts the story of former CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. Gentry tries to save the lives of his daughters who don’t even know him, while he’s on the run from Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former CIA partner who is chasing him around the world in order to assassinate him.

Ryan Gosling playing Gentry in The Gray Man.



the movie is directed by the Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony), those in charge of directing avengersand also stars actress Ana de Armas.

Since 2020 it was announced that Netflix was working on this production and, as the film is based on a saga, there is the possibility of it becoming a franchise. Will we be able to see Chris Evans looking like a former CIA agent in more than one installment? In the image shared by Netflix Latin AmericaEvans sports a short cap and a very well defined mustache very ad hoc for the villain he will play.

the gray man premieres next July 22 on the streaming platform and starting tomorrow we will be able to see the first preview of the film.

