New exclusive VW Vocho will cost more than 10 million pesos

The ‘Restomod’ culture is to bring back classic cars thanks to technology, and Volkswagen will apply it with the vw beetlebetter known in Mexico What vochoso a ‘new’ one will be made.

Now made by Milivié, a small company in Germanyonly 22 vochitos will be made, which will represent the 22 million cars that were sold throughout the world.

But the cost of this new Modernized VW Vocho it will have a cost of 600 thousand dollarsequivalent to 12.5 million Mexican pesos, although yes, Milivié assures that every peso or dollar is worth it.

The basis will be voice of 1972, because they will only occupy the metal monocoque and the floor of said car since the rest of the vehicle will be panels manufactured by the German company.

They will have completely modern lighting elements, they will be slimmer, but they will keep the original design of the vochito. The rear windows will continue for the engine and will add a small spoiler.

Now they will be 19-inch wheels with a five-spoke design and the door handles are closer to the vehicle. The mirrors keep the same shape.

The engine will be the same 4-cylinder boxer, only this time it increases to 2.28 liters and carburettors will be added Weber that will be manufactured specifically for the car.

Finally, inside it will have a 12.3-inch screen with a special system for the new VW Vocho. The pedals and door panels are inspired by those of a porsche 911

It will have wireless charging for cell phones, USB ports, automatic air conditioning, an audio system with 9 speakers, reverse cameras and parking sensors.

