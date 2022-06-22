New and devastating trailer for Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth details his brutal training

The new movie of the god of thunder is getting closer. So much so, that just over two weeks after the world premiere in theaters of Thor: Love and ThunderMarvel Studios has released a epic new trailer -which you can see on these lines- loaded with epic action and in which, at last, we see a brief glimpse of the clash between Thor and Gorr the butcher of gods, played by Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, respectively.

This is how Chris Hemsworth trained for the role

Thus, this new trailer shows us a good handful of unpublished scenes and other extended ones from previous previews, showing more combat scenes of its main protagonists, from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Valkirya or Thor himself facing Gorr. On the other hand, actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed the strict diet and hard training plan that he had to do to get his best form for Thor 4.

This was revealed in an interview with Extra TV on the occasion of the recent premiere of his latest film, spider-headfor Netflix: “This time it has been particularly difficult, because the target weight that I aimed for was well above what it had been before. The best physical shape I’ve ever had. We had twelve months where I was home alone, training the whole body and its manipulation, “says Hemsworth.

“We tried more swimming. Then we tried more martial arts. And, later, we were adjusting the calories. It was a very fun exploration. I got real big and fitbut then I only had to hold out for four months. that was the hardest”, acknowledges the actor.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters next July 8, 2022. Don’t miss the new collection of individual and group posters of Thor 4.

Source | Marvel Studios | ExtraTV