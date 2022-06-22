Netflix’s good series

At Netflix they found themselves in an ungrateful situation: producing a series like Privacy and see that the consumption of the first weekend paled in comparison to that of an abomination like welcome to eden either entrevíaswhich even triumphs in the United States, being the sixth most popular series on streaming platforms according to the Nielsen audience measurement company.

We have already talked about it: it reminds us that when a person’s privacy is violated by sharing private images, this person is a victim. And it is one success after another: from the use of Bilbao to the dialogues about male fragility and the new masculinities, the ability to delve into the problem without losing the dramatic pulse of the story or a cast in a state of grace.

Itziar Ituño, Patricia López Arnaiz, Verónica Echegui, Emma Suárez, Marc Martínez or Yune Nogueiras can rival the actresses of eye to eye, Poison or even those Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley from big little liesa series with which she has another point of contact: moments of sisterhood, of support between women, that strike a chord with you.

Since Netflix suffered a drop in subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, the platform’s commitment to quality fiction has been questioned. series like welcome to eden either Once upon a time but not anymore (well, even Cable Girls…!) allowed it to be a plausible theory. But that should not make us lose sight of the fact that the public also has a certain behavior towards the catalogue.



An image of the new episodes of the series with its protagonist Birgitte Nyborg. Netflix

the resurrection of Borgen It has not been placed among the most watched non-English language series despite an extraordinary fourth season that has gone beyond feminism to talk about power.

And now it is convenient that the second season of the Swedish does not go unnoticed love and anarchy, a misleading sex comedy. It can be very nice but it is also daring: it delves into mental health from a perspective free of prejudice, not associating a specific ideal with the concept of normality. If you add Privacy, there is no shortage of options these days for those seeking quality.





Now what it touches is to demonstrate that a week does not sentence a series, that word of mouth (and, Ahemcriticism) can still be decisive, that phenomena can be simmered when the raw material is good, even in times of avalanche of premieres and spectators who don’t look back.

