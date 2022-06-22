Natalie Portman defends the Star Wars prequels and ensures that fans change their minds over time

Long before Natalie Portman won the Oscar for Black Swan – 87%, the actress was already known worldwide thanks to her role as Mathilda in The Perfect Assassin – 72%, the same that launched her to fame when she was still very young. Her status as a child star helped her career a lot and allowed her to choose interesting and leading roles that served to show her growth in front of the cameras. The actress has worked in more than fifty productions, many of them commercially successful and belonging to important franchises, so she knows very well that the contempt that many fans feel today for a film can change over the years, just as it happened with the prequels of starwars.

When Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55% premiered in 1999, fans did not know very well how to react to the proposal. On the one hand, the idea of ​​having more films from starwars is always welcome; but on the other hand, the story did not seem entirely necessary and the result was not as satisfactory as expected, regardless of the commercial success it meant for George Lucas and Lucasfilm. Although the perception improved a lot with Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66% and especially with Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%, the followers still did not have much appreciation for this trilogy, with Jake Lloyd and Hayden Christensen as great victims of this event.

Now that nostalgia has hit viewers hard and companies have learned to take advantage of it very well, things have changed radically. fans of starwars are not only excited about series like Obi-Wan Kenobi – 95% but also ensure that it serves to look at the prequels with a kinder perspective that recognizes how much they contributed to this world so loved worldwide. This same effect has happened with other old titles, being Top Gun: Maverick – 98% the most recent example, since Top Gun: Passion and Glory – 54% was considered a good dry film.

for someone like Natalie Portman this effect is not unusual. Growing up in front of cameras and working across genres and under the direction of big names, she knows very well that a flop today can become a cult title tomorrow. This usually happens in works that are part of franchises or that are born from a product in another medium that already has some fame, such as graphic novels and comics.

A bad reception and fans widely criticizing your work can destroy anyone, but Natalie Portman he is at a point where he knows that things can change over the years and that what is said today does not mark a film forever. During an interview for Varietywas asked if the poor reception of Thor: The Dark World – 66%, considered one of the worst deliveries of the UCM, had been a factor to take into account to return or not to the saga:

I mean, I also had it with The Perfect Killer. It was trashed by critics and now, despite having been in Marvel and Star Wars movies, it’s mainly what people approach me for. That and Star Wars are two examples of things that when they came out I was like, “Oh my God, this is a mess.” And then 20 years later, actually 30 years later for The Perfect Killer, they’re loved.

In the same talk Natalie Portman She assures that what caught her attention from Thor: Love and Thunder was the possibility of seeing Jane in a different way, something that Taika Waititi made clear to her from the beginning, because what had truly exhausted her from the role was playing a scientist who only served as the protagonist’s love interest. Similarly, she confesses that her decision also had a lot to do with the desire to impress her children, who follow the UCM movies.

