Natalie Portman comments on Jane Foster’s (fake) cameo in Avengers: Endgame: “That was awesome”

Natalie Portman commented on Jane Foster’s (fake) cameo in Avengers: Endgame by the Russo brothers: “It was fantastic.”

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an interview with Variety, Natalie Portman spoke freely about her return as Jane Foster, whose last appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe dates back to Avengers: Endgame (2019) during a scene where the God of Thunder travels back in time to the events of Thor: The Dark World (2013). What many don’t know, however, is that the actress has never filmed anything for the blockbuster of the Russo brothers and that the directors have never asked her to show up on the set rather, to record only a few measures to add to del discarded material from Alan Taylor’s film. Regarding its appearance in Avengers: EndgamePortman said:

“It was very easy for me [ride]. I mean, it’s always great see yourself, even if for a split second, in a Marvel movie because you’re in places you’ve never been before. It’s like seeing pictures from a vacation you’ve never taken or something. “

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.

SYNOPSIS

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“

