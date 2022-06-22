“Mike Nichols was the only older man who walked me through without being a slug”

MADRID, 14 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

Natalie Portman I was 19 years old when it premiered closertape in which he starred in a daring scene in a strip club with Clive Owen. Despite the difficulty of the sequence, the star has praised the behavior of the director, mike nichols, who has been described as “true feminist” and “the only older man who walked me through without being a slug.”

Portman chatted with Mark Harris, author of the book Mike Nichols, A Life. “He was nineteen years old and hadn’t done anything that he had to investigate.. I watched Philip Seymour Hoffman write question after question in his notebook, and Meryl Streep invented songs to sing and kept them in her pocket in case his character suddenly wanted to start singing,” he recounted.

The interpreter feared that she was not doing her job well and turned to Nichols, whom he discovered was not only a sensitive director, but also “the only older man who guided me without being a slimy“.

“I think he was a real, genuine feminist. There was nothing else except the fact that he saw you as a creative, interesting and talented human being. It’s the rarest quality, and not many directors of his generation had it.”

The filmmaker was careful and protective of Portman, particularly in the strip club sequence. “He wanted to see my bare butt even less than my father.“, Portman said at the time. “Nichols made sure that Portman felt comfortable with the angles, costumes and movementand walked her through the scene until she felt ready,” the book relates.