Mexican Alejandro Kirk leads catchers in voting for the MLB All-Star Game

Mexican catcher Alejandro Kirk surprisingly leads the voting at his position in the American League for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and he does so by taking an advantage of more than half a million votes over his closest challenger.

One week before voting closes for the midseason game that will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19, Kirk is looking to become the first Mexican catcher to participate in an MLB All-Star Game.

Kirk, 23 years old and born in Tijuana, Baja California, plays for the Toronto Blue Jays and has compiled a total of 1,057,008 votes, while his closest competitor, José Treviño of the New York Yankees, has 387,983.

Venezuelan Salvador Pérez, of the Kansas City Royals, is third with 266,604 votes, followed by Puerto Ricans Martín Maldonado, of the Houston Astros with 231,005 and Christian Vázquez, of the Boston Red Sox, with 199,010, to make up the Top-5

Among AL catchers, Kirk has 35% of the vote to Treviño’s 13%, the biggest lead of any candidate at any position — except nonvoted pitchers — for the All-Star Game. .

Although it seems surprising that the Mexican is leading, his advantage at the top has been earned as he leads all catchers with a batting average of .307 and a WAR of 2.2. In addition, he has six home runs, 22 RBIs, 26 walks received against 21 strikeouts.

In 58 games, he has 55 hits, 30 runs scored and 10 doubles. His OBP is .397, with a .464 slugging percentage and an .861 OPS. He has only hit six times into a double play.

In 36 games — 33 starts and 29 of them complete — behind catcher this season, he has worked 290.2 innings in which he has committed a single error for a .997 fielding percentage. He doesn’t have a pass ball and his stolen-out percentage is 36%, as he has stolen 14 bases and put eight out.

Blue Jays pitchers have only six wild pitches committed when Kirk is at catcher.