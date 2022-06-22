Metaverse: Apple and Roblox out of WC3 from Meta and Epic

Meta continues to stomp the ground in the metaverse, and seems to push a new path to achieve a standard on the ambitious digital project for which it is betting millions of dollars. As part of this new challenge, Mark Zuckerberg’s company and other technology firms joined a consortium that seeks the standard of the metaverse in the future: this is how the World Wide Web Consortium, or W3C.

In the ad, the presence of firms such as Adobe, Alibaba, Autodesk, Epic Games, Huawei., IKEA, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Sony and Unity, among other signatories that, in theory, brings together leading standards organizations and companies for industry-wide cooperation on the interoperability standards needed to build the open metaverse.

However, the list has some notable absences. Reuters notes that Manzana does not integrate this association at the moment. Although the apple brand has shown interest in developing hardware for mixed reality, it does not appear in the list.

There is no official response on this issue from Cupertino, but there are names on the list that may not agree with the presence of Manzana in this technological conclave for the metaverse. The recent lawsuit against Epic Games and the exchange of views between Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, could have been arguments to keep a distance from W3C, although this is pure speculation.

Metaverse with no existing metaverse companies

Names like Niantic – developer of Ingress and Pokémon GO, among other projects – nor companies currently dedicated to the metaverse such as Decentraland, The Sandbox or Roblox.

However, W3C has been clear about the presence of other companies. Neil Trevett, president of the Metaverse Standards Forum and an executive at NVIDIA, told Reuters that “Any company is welcome to join the group, including participants from the world of cryptocurrencies.”