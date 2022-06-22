Holder of the record for the most Oscar nominations, with 21, although she has only taken three in her long acting career, actress Meryl Streep celebrates her 73rd birthday today.

Born Mary Louise Streep in Summit, New Jersey, in 1949, she was initially drawn to opera, but later turned to acting. She made her first appearance on television in the tape Deadly gamefrom 1977 and, since then, has participated in 94 productions for the big and small screen.

To celebrate his birthday, here we bring you seven of his best films.

Kramer vs. Kramer

Ted Kramer is a publicist devoted to his work, thus neglecting his family. This helplessness causes his wife, Joanna, to seek a divorce. After separating from him, Ted must reorganize his life to take care of his young son, Billy. However, everything gets complicated when Joanna fights in court for the custody of her son.

Justin Henry, who plays the son of the Kramer couple, was the youngest Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actor up to that date. He was only 9 years old. Meryl Streep won her first Academy Award for her role as Supporting Actress in this film. During the filming of this film, Dustin Hoffman was in the process of divorcing his first wife, which inadvertently added personal ingredients to his performance in said project.

Manhattan

Isaac Davis is an emotional wreck: he hates his job, has a girlfriend he doesn’t love, and an ex-wife he hates. His life changes when he meets the intelligent mistress of his best friend.

Allen was not satisfied with this film; in fact, he proposed to the production company to make another free tape if they canned it; ironically, it is one of the most successful films of the North American director. Jodie Foster was considered to participate in this project.

The Sniper

Three friends from Pennsylvania enlist in the Army to fight in Vietnam. Already on the battlefield, the three young people live bitter experiences that mark them permanently.

Robert De Niro has noted that this has been his most strenuous performance. In fact, he lived with American workers to prepare his role. He introduced himself as Bob and it is said that no one recognized him. For her work in this film, Meryl Streep achieved her first Oscar nomination.

debt of honor

Pious widow Mary Bee Cuddy decides to transport three women who have been driven insane by various circumstances away from their town in the Old West. To do so safely, she hires surly bounty hunter George Briggs.

The film is inspired by a novel by Glendon Swarthout. Meryl Streep and her daughter, Grace Gummer, participated in this shoot. It was only the second feature film directed by Tommy Lee Jones to be considered for the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes.

The doubt

In 1964, Father Flynn is accused of sexually abusing a black student by Sister Aloysius Beauvier, an iron and discipline-loving woman who has personal problems with Flynn, a priest who intends to change several rules in the school.

It is based on an acclaimed play written by the director himself and which ran for 525 Broadway performances. The director grew up in the Bronx, the neighborhood in which the story takes place, and also went to a religious school. Natalie Portman, Frances McDormand and even Oprah Winfrey were considered to act in this tape, but in the end they ruled out their participation.

a cry in the dark

The Chamberlains are on vacation when their daughter, just a few months old, goes missing. Lindy, her mother, tells the police that she saw how a wild dog took her little girl, so she arouses everyone’s suspicions.

It is based on real events, which occurred on August 17, 1980 in Australia. For this movie, Streep completely changed her appearance, as she comes out with black hair.

the orchid thief

Charlie is a screenwriter who is going through a crisis of insecurity, while his twin brother Donald is experiencing the opposite. On the other hand, Susan writes about life, but is unable to live it.

The Spanish title of the film recovers the original name of the novel on which it is based. The film is said to have much of the life of screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. The script is signed by Charlie and Donald Kaufman. The latter is a fictional character and, despite this, he was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

The bridges of Madison

Francesca Johnson is a housewife dedicated to the family routine. While her family is away from their small town, she falls in love with a photographer named Robert.

Sydney Pollack and Robert Redford were considered to direct this film. The bridge where the protagonists of the film meet was consumed by fire in 2002. Catherine Deneuve auditioned for the leading role in this film, a role that was finally played by Meryl Streep.