Meryl Streep and Emma Watson have said they suffer from it: This is the impostor syndrome that affects mostly women

Have you ever felt like you don’t deserve the achievements you’ve earned? Have you found yourself in your workplace thinking that you are less competent or intelligent than your colleagues, and that the least expected day they will realize that you are a fraud?

If the above situations seem familiar to you, then you have experienced the imposter syndrome. This term is used to describe an increasingly recurrent phenomenon among the population.

According to a bibliographic review published in 2019, in which 62 investigations were analyzed, the impostor syndrome is a problem that between 9 and 82% of the population have reported having at some point in their life.

One thing that has drawn attention is that it has shown to be more frequent in women with clearly successful careers. In fact, women recognized for great professional achievements, such as Meryl Streep, Michelle Obama, Emma Watson and Taylor SwiftThey have said they have it.

What are their characteristics?

Regardless of their achievements, experience, or education, people who have been perceived to have impostor syndrome they feel like frauds, they question their abilities, they believe that their achievements were due only to luck or different external circumstances.

According to the Psychology Today site, this feeling is common in people with personality traits such as perfectionism, neuroticism, and those who struggle with self-efficacy.

But it could also be caused by having overprotective parents, who pressured you to perform academically, or if you had a very prominent sibling or relative with whom you were constantly compared.

Although this is not a medical diagnosis according to the prevailing psychology textbook, this does not mean that it is not something you can try to overcome.

From the Healthline site, they recommend that when these types of thoughts appear, you question your beliefs, since not everything you think is necessarily realand you may find enough evidence in reality to notice.

It is also very important that stop comparing yourself to othersthat you talk with your friends or close circle about your feelings of “imposter” and that you give yourself time to recognize your work and effort.

