Mascara with serum, innovation combines make-up and eyelash care

Serum-infused mascaras are the novelty of the moment and the start of naturally endless lashes. In fact, they help to lengthen them permanently, with also an effect va va voom of extra volume. But don’t confuse them with eyelash serums, clear and healing only. These mascaras, an absolute novelty in the latest make-up technology, are also colored, perfect for summer make-up. In short, they are mascaras that do not create a sculptural volume only thanks to the pigmented formulation in extra black but are also able to lengthen and grow new hairs, revitalizing the lashes thanks to a makeup-treatment.

What kind of product is mascara with serum

The latest revelation is The 8 Hypnôse of Lancôme, a zero-wax mascara with a redesigned formula, enriched with 8 amino acids, with 91% moisturizing black conditioner enriched with serum. By replacing waxes and introducing healing ingredients into the formula, this mascara completely reinvents the experience in the world of mascara, and is attentive to the needs of women who complain of dryness or loss of eyelashes during the make-up removal phase. This new mascara, which we first admired on Zendaya and which gave us a strong wow, in short, gives a sculptural volume to the eye, strengthening the lashes and making them softer, and is also easily removable with just warm water on a cotton pad. In addition, it is an environmentally friendly product, because it has recyclable packaging, in glass and not in plastic, and with a brush made of fibers of vegetable origin.

The sensoriality of the serum inside

Halfway between eyelash treatment and innovation, the volumizing mascara with serum is designed to address all the problems of this specific stage of makeup: from the presence of hardened lashes, to the fall of the eyelashes during the removal of the product. In a short time, if worn on the lashes every day, it allows them to lengthen and see new ones born, for a more penetrating and elongated look.

Zendaya is the face of Lancôme’s The 8 Hypnôse The new mascara Le 8 Hypnôse by Lancôme

Here are other hyper-performing mascaras to try

Growth Booster Mascara by By Terry

A mascara infused with a lengthening treatment, based on collagen and hyaluronic acid. The serum inside allows you to naturally lengthen your lashes, helping new lashes to grow more easily.

Kush High Volumizing Mascara by Milk Makeup

A mascara formulated with serum based on hyaluronic acid and collagen, with specific lengthening treatment based on cannabis seed oil, naturally favorable to hair regrowth. The palette knife fibers of this heart-shaped mascara strengthen lashes without leaving lumps.