Marvel | “Thor: Love and Thunder”: Christian Bale confesses that he did not know what the UCM was before being called | SPORT-PLAY

The Cinematic Universe Marvel has added several Hollywood stars in phase 4. Angelina Jolie, for example, played one of the leaders of the Eternals team. Secondly, “Thor: Love and Thunder” has chosen to call Christian Bale to embody Gorr the butcher god.

You may not have noticed, as the actor is wearing a lot of makeup. Gorr has gray or silver skin color, no hair, and wears robes that make him look as imposing as other MCU villains like Thanos.

Gorr murdered the gods who ruled his planet after they failed to help his family cope with hunger and thirst. In the comics, the character becomes the slayer of gods after stealing the All-Black sword, which is made of the same element as the symbiotes.

Interestingly, Bale has revealed in a recent interview with the media TotalFilm that he did not know what the UCM was before being called by the producer.

“Absolutely not, no. That never even crossed my mind. read that Y people were like, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shit, thank you very much. I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was”, he declared between laughs.

What is not clear is if he did not know about the superhero movies that began broadcasting in 2008 or if this group was called UCM.

Trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

