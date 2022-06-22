Luke Skywalker is coming to Fortnite Season 3 as a skin and NPC

Hold on tight, because curves are coming. After the arrival of patch 21.10 of Fortnite on June 21, 2022, a file was introduced suggesting that Luke Skywalkerof starwarswill arrive as new skin Y NPCs to the island of this new season. Just below we tell you everything we know about this new collaboration of fortnite season 3:

Fortnite Season 3: Luke Skywalker will arrive as an NPC and skin

With the arrival of patch 21.10 to Fortnite on 06/21/2022, added to Darth Vader as a new boss/hostile NPC. By eliminating him, we can get his Lightsaber.

We face Darth Vader

It turns out that in the same folder where the files related to the operation of Darth Vader’s Laser Sword in Fortnite are, too added Luke Skywalker with the tagline “NPC”. That is, this suggests that At some point in Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3, Luke Skywalker will arrive as a character in the game and also as a skin in the store.

Added a Luke Skywalker Lightsaber for an NPC with Fortnite patch 21.10

The second (which arrives as a skin) is an assumption with foundations: it wouldn’t make sense for Luke to come to the game to be a mere NPC.

Darth Vader and the Imperial Stormtroopers on the island of Fortnite

Although Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is not Star Wars themed, it is the arrival of Darth Vader and his escort of Imperial Stormtroopers is considered to be canon with the Fortnite story. In the Good Wave Part 3 Missions it is mentioned that, after the final event Collision, Point Zero brought to the Fortnite island “a relic of great power” from the Star Wars reality; Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers are looking for her..

As a starting point or “excuse” for Luke Skywalker to arrive in Fortnite in a few weeks, it seems quite plausible to us. In fact, Luke Skywalker is still one of the great absences of Star Wars in Fortnite: for now we have skins for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kylo Ren, The Mandalorian, Boba Fett… in any case, we will be waiting for any news about it .

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration