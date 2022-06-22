Love and Thunder, will Jane Foster have cancer like in the comics? Taika Waititi’s answer

Thor: Love and Thunder, will Jane Foster have breast cancer like in the comics of the House of Ideas? Taika Waititi’s answer.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an interview granted to Variety a few weeks before the film’s completion, Taika Waititi talked about the reasons behind it Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder: “Part of the reason why [Natalie] he wanted to play that character is that he has a dilemma in the comics.”Said the director before pausing. “Am I allowed to talk about it?“. After pausing for a moment, Waititi added that Jane “must make some important choices in the comic“And that he and his collaborators”they were very interested“In keeping those choices in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the comics, Jane Foster is diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoes a long series of chemotherapy, which effects are canceled when holding Mjolnir. Whenever Taika Waititi has been asked if Jane will fight with her disease in the Marvel Cinematic Universethe director said of not knowing what will happen as Marvel Studios edit their films “for the entire duration of post-production.“Waititi told Variety:”You have to go blind and say ‘This is going to be great!’“

Natalie Portman confirmed Waititi’s words, explaining that his directing style at first made it difficult for him to perform in the film:

“There is a script but, most days, [Taika] he prefers to throw it away completely, turning it into a ball of paper. It’s a very different way to work on a film like this. It was daunting at first, as I thought there was no way to prepare myself. How can I do a good job? And then I think I’ve learned how to have a good time. “

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.

SYNOPSIS

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“

