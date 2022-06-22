Love and Thunder’ – The Financier

Christian Bale will be Gorr, the butcher of gods in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich has already started its presale in Mexico, where it will be accompanied by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, but for the actor play a comic book villain after being nothing more and nothing less than Batman involved a researchso he turned to the internet to find out more about his character.

“You say, ‘I know what you’re doing.’ He’s right there in the name, isn’t he? But I made the mistake of searching for it on Google and oh no! (in the comics) runs in a thong all the time. And I thought: ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notion of running into it. But I always thought about what I could do with this in front of a blue screen: I could wear whatever I wanted later on,” he told TotalFilm.

Christian Bale’s influences on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Director Taika Waititi has shown in the previews that this fourth installment will be musical –the trailer has the rhythm of Sweet Child O’ Mine, by Guns N’ Roses– so some influences for Bale come from that place, so in addition to the words of who is behind the camera He was influenced by Nosferatu, Kate Bush and Aphex Twin.

“Obviously there’s kind of a slight Nosferatu attitude. Taika and me we wanted to do a full dance, which we couldn’t do, but we had all this Kate Bush kind of stuff in which we work. But I think she realized she was never going to be allowed to put that in the final movie. He would say the most common thing he watched was Aphex Twin’s ‘Come To Daddy’ video. But I don’t even know if that’s going to be in the last movie,” he stated.

Christian Bale at the MCU

After being part of DC ComicsBale knew that he could be in any project, so making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe It wasn’t a problem until they started talking to him about it, since he didn’t know what it meant.

“People were like, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shit, thank you very much. I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was”, he added.