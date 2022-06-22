Love and Thunder, Kevin Feige reveals the ‘trick’ used for La Potente Thor

Kevin Feige reveals the “trick” used for The Powerful Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the presence of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jamie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an interview with Total Film, the protagonist Natalie Portman and the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige they talked about the role of The Mighty Thor in the movie:

Portman: I trained for a long time, both before and during the shoot. I went through the complete process [di allenamento], even with protein shakers. It really helped me a lot to prepare for that level of action that we needed. We have some amazing stunts who have done all the hardest scenes, but it was still very challenging for me to run, jump and fight with the hammer. Being that strong was a great help. When you have to bear the weight of the cloak all day, your upper body must be strong! Feige: It’s all his doing. There was just a little trick. We have only used the magic of cinema to make it higher.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive at the cinema on July 6 2022.

In the cast they return Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / the Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista(Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula) And Sean Gunn(Kraglin), together with the new entries Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods And Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth.

This is the official synopsis:

‘Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor through a journey different from anything he has faced before: the search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, who longs for the extinction of the Gods. To fight this new threat, Thor asks for help a King Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster which, much to the surprise of Thoris inexplicably able to lift the mighty Mjolnir and has taken on the name of Powerful Thor. Together, the group will embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the reason for Vengeance’s thirst for revenge Gorr and stop it before it’s too late. ‘

