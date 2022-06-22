Lillini explained the role of Gustavo del Prete in Pumas

Pumas will play the last friendly on Wednesday on the eve of Apertura 2022. Andrés Lillini, his strategist, will have one more opportunity to try his players in other positions, new game systems and ideas. even, the Argentine technical director took time to describe what is the vision he has with the reinforcements that arrived.

“Together with the board, I decided to first look at players who were in Liga MX so that the adaptation would be shorter and simpler. Tactically, Adrián (Aldrete) is more specific: he is a left back who can eventually play center back and understands the position perfectly. With Chino (César Huerta), I look for variants, he can play inside and outside. Gil Alcalá is a goalkeeper: he must catch all the ones that go inside (laughs). With Gustavo (del Prete) he can play with another striker, alone, thrown back, so I am going to accommodate him with respect to the rival on duty”, he explained.

Similarly, Andrés Lillini shared his opinion of what they should do in this new semester that is about to begin. He stressed that, initially, they must visualize having a balance in the lower zone, although without losing sight of the fact that the objective is the title.

know what they have to do

“In the short term, consolidate the functioning of the team, mainly on the defensive side. In the medium term, compete, never be below the first eight places. Stay there from the start. In the long term, in December, mentalize ourselves in playing the final”, he finished.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!