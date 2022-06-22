Kim Kardashian’s new haircut is the best option to rejuvenate

Araceli Nicholas CONTINUE Araceli Nicholas Updated: 06/22/2022 8:00 p.m.

The change of season is one of the best excuses to get a new haircut. kim kardashian She knows it well and has decided to cut her XL hair to coincide with the start of summer. The businesswoman has chosen a medium length, the haircut that feels good at any age. In platinum blonde, and parted in the middle, this cut, also known as a long bobis perfect for women with long hair looking for a change of look without risking too much.

Kim Kardashian has shared her new haircut on her Instagram profile with a funny photo in which she appears with the British fashion editor AAnna Wintour and in which he refers to The Bobbsey Twins, protagonists of children’s literature books from the early 20th century.

While Anna Wintour has turned the bob with bangs is her hallmark, Kim Kardashian prefers to surprise from time to time with risky changes of look, in which extensions, wigs and dyes are common.

The medium hair Chosen by the eldest of the Kardashian clan, who could be a wig, it is one of the most versatile haircuts. She suits all types of faces and hair. It can be worn with a parting in the middle, on one side, with bangs, collected in a ponytail or bun, smooth, with waves…

Kim Kardashian has already worn this haircut on other occasions. She now surprises again with a really flattering change of look, and that she has chosen to style extra smooth with line in the middle.

His sister Khloé She has also chosen medium blonde hair, with dark roots. But she bets on combing it with a side parting, and with the ends slightly turned. Another option that is very flattering for all faces, and that is a trend this summer. To achieve this finish, it is necessary to dry the hair with the help of a dryer and a round brush to shape the ends.

The medium hair conquers many celebrities: Penelope CruzQueen Letizia, Eugenia Silva or Carlota Casiraghi are some of the celebrities who opt for this haircut, perfect for a change of look.

