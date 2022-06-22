Kim Kardashian wore the ultimate comfy look on Jimmy Fallon’s show

kim kardashian last night he was in the jimmy fallon show on the occasion of her new beauty line, Skkn by Kim. Apart from telling some family anecdote or drawing attention to her young children, who accompanied her to the set, the businesswoman acknowledged that she had never seen Saturday Night Live, where she has worked for years her partner, Peter Davidson. “Let’s go to the dermatologist together”; commented the businesswoman, referring to her beauty routine and how this was one of the things that most united her with Davidson.

To attend the program, Kardashian wore an extra-long peroxide hair and a set taken to the minimum expression for its simplicity. It was a total look in black, with a kind of t-shirt with spaghetti straps and black leggings. The thing is, it’s the ultimate versatile look: a catsuit with built-in boots. In other words, it does not require more complexity when thinking about “what should I wear?” than a single piece that also includes footwear.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1675 — Pictured: Media Personality Kim Kardashian during an interview on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)NBC/Getty Images

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker