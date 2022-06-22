Kim Kardashian wore the ultimate comfy look on Jimmy Fallon’s show

kim kardashian last night he was in the jimmy fallon show on the occasion of her new beauty line, Skkn by Kim. Apart from telling some family anecdote or drawing attention to her young children, who accompanied her to the set, the businesswoman acknowledged that she had never seen Saturday Night Live, where she has worked for years her partner, Peter Davidson. “Let’s go to the dermatologist together”; commented the businesswoman, referring to her beauty routine and how this was one of the things that most united her with Davidson.

To attend the program, Kardashian wore an extra-long peroxide hair and a set taken to the minimum expression for its simplicity. It was a total look in black, with a kind of t-shirt with spaghetti straps and black leggings. The thing is, it’s the ultimate versatile look: a catsuit with built-in boots. In other words, it does not require more complexity when thinking about “what should I wear?” than a single piece that also includes footwear.