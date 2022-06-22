Kim Kardashian wore printed leggings and a Balenciaga T-shirt

kim kardashian is one of the main champions promoting the pant boot trenda key garment in the vision of Balenciaga. He has worn them on several occasions during his collaboration with the luxury firm, both in neutral tones and in electric colours. Usually, he seeks to create a balance with draped dresses that are baggy, or impressive long coats, although this is not always a maxim.

It was demonstrated in a recent appearance where we saw the television personality, kim kardashianleaving his hotel on his way to the studios of The Today Show, In New York. Of course, she was sheathed in the garment in question, and she completed the look with a White T-shirt that was totally tight to her body, so she finished highlighting her toned figure.

How are the leggings worn by Kim Kardashian in summer 2022?

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga pantboots and a white top. Gotham/Getty Images.

kim kardashian wore some pantboots that are not available for sale. In this case, the design plays with a three color pattern that go by blocks. It has words like ‘SPRING’ (spring) and ‘SUMMER’ (summer), on the back, and the name of the firm in large letters on the sides of the garment. Some are linked pointed toe shoes and stiletto heels.

To make us question whether some leggings could be worn as pants in trend for 2022, joined a cropped white t-shirt and a silver handbag. Seal this style that plays with the athletics with rectangular frame sunglasses and a platinum blonde hair in a new midi length in a single length that looks very sophisticated on her. The lip liner makeup with a matte finish it ends up reaffirming the influence of the Y2K era.

Pantboots in the Spring-Summer 2022 collection. Courtesy of Balenciaga Colorful pantboots in Autumn-Winter 2022. Balenciaga/Gorunway. Balenciaga pantboots in Autumn-Winter 2022. Balenciaga/Gorunway.

For Spring-Summer 2022, Balenciaga highlighted the black pantboots, which were worn under loose dresses or attached to printed minidresses, made of lace. Its use, as well as that of high boots with pointed ends, continued in the apocalyptic scenario that I propose. Demna Gvasalia for Autumn Winterin both black and colorful prints, paired with asymmetrical dresses that billowed in the dizzying arctic wind.