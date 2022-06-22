Kim Kardashian talks about her new cosmetics brand, her new style ‘Future Alien Barbie’ and how to deal with the controversy

kim kardashian she is definitely a multitasking woman. As one of the most recognizable faces in the world, the star currently has a packed agenda with all kinds of projects: stars hulu series The Kardashians, is studying to be a lawyer, runs her own line of shapewear – Skims – and is the mother of four children. And despite all this hustle and bustle, Kardashian now adds another job to her long list with the launch of Skkn by Kim, the skin care line that she has created in collaboration with the Coty beauty conglomerate. On the occasion of this good news, Kardashian visited the offices of Condé Nast in New York – the mother publisher of fashion among other titles – and there she talked not only about her new business venture, but also about her parenting strategies, how she manages to cope with controversy and discovered the keys to her current look, “future alien Barbie” style.

He kicked off the 30-minute conversation by revealing the inspiration behind Skkn by Kim. Compared to Kkw Beauty, the beauty brand she launched five years ago, she saw SKKN as an opportunity to rethink the foundations of her cosmetics. The initial launch includes three products: an exfoliant, a cleanser and an eye contour. with formulas carefully supervised by the star“The factories I’ve worked with told me that products usually go through about five versions, and mine went from 20 to 25,” he says. “I took my time with the formulas to make sure that when it reaches people, they value it and don’t just see it as ‘a celebrity brand.'”

Of course, this being a Kardashian project, image is also paramount, so she imprinted her trademark minimalist aesthetic on her sleek product packaging. “When I was developing the packagingI looked at concrete sculptures and different shades of stone and interiors,” he says. “I always looked for a container that could look good in my house; I’ve always loved minimalist colours.” It was also essential that the franks be refillable “to show brands that you can find really cool, recyclable and sustainable packaging”. In addition, she plans to expand the brand later by incorporating makeup and fragrances. ” Skkn’s mission as a brand is to bring out the best in your skin,” she advances. “I wanted to make color cosmetics that I like and want to wear, lip liners, lipsticks, foundations… in a neutral palette. Before, with Kkw Beauty, it was more fun…but they weren’t my must-have basics.”

Throughout his candid conversation with the editor-in-chief of AllureJessica Cruel, Kardashian, dressed in a white top by Re/Done and some monumental patterned boots by Balenciaga, also spoke about the current phase her style is going through, which she describes as “alien Barbie from the future”; of the aesthetic dilemma that she is facing right now: – “I find it difficult to dress casual. I am trying to improve in that sense”–; of his new stage as a blonde; and an aspiration: “Have more fun”. Fans of hers will remember that she recently went platinum for this year’s Met Gala, where she wore the famous dress that Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” in. Hence, she also addressed how she manages to deal with the constant controversy and scrutiny surrounding her many red carpet looks: “There were people who were very outraged that I had lost weight to be able to wear the dress. I’m still happy with my decision because I’ve started to eat in a much healthier way. I consulted with a nutritionist and with my trainer”.