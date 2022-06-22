Kim Kardashian takes a ‘tour’ of her incredible office

Kim Kardashian is known for her iconic looks in neutral tones, so it’s no surprise to find out that his new office reflects this perfectly. If you had to blindly guess whose workspace this is, you would definitely know that it belongs to Kim, and from what we can see so far, we love it!

In case you haven’t heard yet, Kim recently released her new skincare brand SKKN by Kimthat the Kardashians do not stop showing on their respective Instagram accounts.

Obviously, Kim herself took to her Instagram ‘stories’ to show her fans some products from her new brand, while giving us a peek into her lavish office. She gives us a lot of signature Yeezy vibes, thanks to its minimalist decoration based on wooden furniture, cushions in neutral tones and stones (literally).

To no one’s surprise, everything seems very expensive. It seems as if it should be in a museum to be admired and never touched, but there is also something very soothing about the decoration. Perhaps it’s the landscape of greenery and mountains, courtesy of the office’s large windows. We also see that there are three large panels that show the process of creating your brand.

There is a wooden bookcase at the back of the office, while on the other side is a more relaxed corner with a gray sofa and seating area. We won’t lie to you though, there’s also a fancy wooden chair that looks extremely uncomfortable and doesn’t seem very suitable for someone to sit in for eight hours.

There are also two chairs shaped like triangles. Well, the truth is that the chairs are questionable and seem not to be very comfortable, but everything else is dreamy.

“And just one more time, guys, I love my office,” says Kim. “But yeah, this is just a small part of my daily office life and what I do.”

SKKN by Kim products come in muted mauve, beige and cream colors and blend perfectly with the businesswoman’s office.

Kim also gave him a special recognition to her ex-husband Kanye West, who spent a lot of time in the office with Kim and played a major role in designing the brand. The businesswoman said: “Of course the creative process would not have been complete without Kanye, he brought in his team and came up with the new name, that was his idea.”

Regardless, if you’re dying to see more of the brand’s headquarters as much as we are, don’t worry, because Kim revealed that there will be a full ‘tour’ on YouTube soon.

Chloe Bowens

Chloe Bowen is Cosmopolitan UK’s Features Content Trainee.

