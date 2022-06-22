Kim Kardashian scolds her children for making too much noise during an interview on national TV

Once the Marilyn Monroe and Kim Kardashian dress controversy was behind her, the famous “influencer” attended the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, to promote her new skin care line, SKKN, but only a few minutes had passed , the star interrupted the interview.

While the businesswoman also talked about her experience at the helm of Saturday Night Live, the star of the Star+ reality show The Kardashians turned to where her children were sitting to scold them.

The camera caught 3-year-old Psalm and 6-year-old Saint, as well as their friend Tracy Romulus’s daughter, Remi, who were talking and making a lot of noise, while Kim spoke on national television.

About a minute and 20 minutes passed when Kim K said, “Guys, can you stop? This is your first time working with me, please. My two children are here and I hear them making a lot of noise. Guys, this is your first time working with me, don’t screw it up, come on!”

Kim invited her children to her late-night show invitation; however, due to their young age, they were not fully attentive.